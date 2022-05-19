﻿
Japan’s new ship export orders rise in April from March

Thursday, 19 May 2022 11:14:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in April this year rose by 4.4 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 33 ships, compared to 49 ships recorded in March, totaling 1.90 million gross tons, including 18 bulk carriers and 13 general cargo ships.

In the first four months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 106 ships with an aggregate of 4.69 million gross tons, down 13.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in April this year Japan delivered 12 ships for export, totaling 565,818 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 993,634 gross tons recorded in March.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, Japan delivered 60 ships for export, totaling 2.98 million gross tons, falling by 14.8 percent year on year.


