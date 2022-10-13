Japan’s new ship export orders increase in September from August

Thursday, 13 October 2022 12:09:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in September this year moved up by five percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, rising to 16 ships, compared to 15 ships recorded in August, totaling 521,690 gross tons, including 15 bulk carriers and one general cargo ships.

In the first nine months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 214 ships with an aggregate of 9.43 million gross tons, down 22.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 743,004 gross tons, compared to 14 ships totaling 573,153 gross tons recorded in August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Japan delivered 136 ships for export, totaling 6.67 million gross tons, falling by 17.4 percent year on year.