Japan’s new ship export orders increase in November from October

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in November this year moved up by 126.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, rising to 16 ships, compared to 10 ships recorded in October, totaling 493,540 gross tons, including 11 bulk carriers, two general cargo ships and three tankers.

In the first 11 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 240 ships with an aggregate of 10.14 million gross tons, down 30.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 19 ships for export, totaling 779,790 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 746,274 gross tons recorded in October.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period this year, Japan delivered 171 ships for export, totaling 8.19 million gross tons, falling by 15.1 percent year on year.