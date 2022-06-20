Japan’s new ship export orders fall in May from April

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:10:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in May this year fell by 38.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 20 ships, compared to 33 ships recorded in April, totaling 1.17 million gross tons, including 15 bulk carriers and five general cargo ships.

In the first five months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 126 ships with an aggregate of 5.86 million gross tons, down 17.7 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 566,201 gross tons, compared to 12 ships totaling 565,818 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Japan delivered 74 ships for export, totaling 3.55 million gross tons, falling by 19.5 percent year on year.