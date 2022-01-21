Japan’s new ship export orders fall in December from November

Friday, 21 January 2022 09:24:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in December last year fell by 47.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 25 ships, compared to 30 ships recorded in November, totaling 643,790 gross tons, including 11 bulk carriers, eight tanker and six general cargo ships.

In the full year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 318 ships with an aggregate of 15.20 million gross tons, up 109.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in December last year Japan delivered seven ships for export, totaling 297,914 gross tons, compared to 19 ships totaling 841,231 gross tons recorded in November.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Japan delivered 212 ships for export, totaling 9.94 million gross tons, falling by 11.5 percent year on year.