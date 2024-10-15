 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s new ship export orders down 24.1 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:52:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year moved down by 24.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 7 ships, including one general cargo ship and six carriers, compared to 13 ships recorded in August, totaling 337,800 gross tons.

In the first nine months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 210 ships with an aggregate of 9.32 million gross tons, up 25.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in September, Japan delivered 18 ships for export, totaling 781,713 gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 617,429 gross tons recorded in August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Japan delivered 158 ships for export, totaling 6.36 million gross tons, decreasing by 3.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders went up in June from May

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in May from April

19 Jun | Steel News

Japanese shipbuilder opts for JFE Steel’s green steel

11 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decrease sharply in January from December

19 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in December from November

25 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in November from October

13 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in October from September

16 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in September from August

12 Oct | Steel News