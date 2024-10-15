Japan’s new ship export orders down 24.1 percent in September from August

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year moved down by 24.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 7 ships, including one general cargo ship and six carriers, compared to 13 ships recorded in August, totaling 337,800 gross tons.

In the first nine months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 210 ships with an aggregate of 9.32 million gross tons, up 25.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in September, Japan delivered 18 ships for export, totaling 781,713 gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 617,429 gross tons recorded in August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Japan delivered 158 ships for export, totaling 6.36 million gross tons, decreasing by 3.4 percent year on year.