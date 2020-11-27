Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in October from September

Friday, 27 November 2020 11:15:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in October this year fell by 21.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 14 ships, compared to 16 ships recorded in September, totaling 735,450 gross tons, including seven bulk carriers, three tankers and four general cargo ships.

In the first ten months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 113 ships with an aggregate of 5.66 million gross tons, down 25 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in October this year Japan delivered 21 ships for export, totaling 714,428 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 693,439 gross tons recorded in September.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of the current year, Japan delivered 226 ships for export, totaling 10.15 million gross tons, falling by 17.9 percent year on year.