Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in August from July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:23:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year declined by 47.4 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 15 ships, compared to 19 ships recorded in July, totaling 496,800 gross tons, including 13 bulk carriers and two general cargo ships.

In the first eight months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 198 ships with an aggregate of 8.90 million gross tons, down 21.0 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 573,153 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 1.21 million gross tons recorded in July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Japan delivered 120 ships for export, totaling 5.92 million gross tons, falling by 16.9 percent year on year.