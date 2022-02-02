Japan’s industrial output up seven percent in November from October

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 16:16:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s industrial production increased by seven percent compared to the previous month and rose by 5.1 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in November the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by nine percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 5.4 percent in November compared to October. Meanwhile, in November Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 0.8 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 2.9 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 1.6 percent in December and by five percent in January this year, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 1.6 percent in December and to fall by 1.5 percent in January this year, month on month.