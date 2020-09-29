Japan’s industrial output up eight percent in July from June

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 16:29:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by eight percent from the previous month, but decreased by 16.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in July the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 31 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 10 percent in July compared to June. Meanwhile, in July Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 8.2 percent and iron and steel inventories were down by 2.2 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by four percent in August and to rise by 1.9 percent in September, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 6.3 percent in August and to rise by 4.2 percent in September, month on month.