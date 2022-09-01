Japan’s industrial output up 9.2 percent in June from May

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:26:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s industrial production rose by 9.2 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by 2.8 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in June the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 10.2 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 3.8 percent in the given month compared to May. Meanwhile, in June Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 0.3 percent and iron and steel inventories were down by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 3.8 percent in July and by six percent in August, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to rise by 0.8 percent in July and by 6.6 percent in August, month on month.