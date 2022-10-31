Japan’s industrial output up 3.4 percent in August from July

Monday, 31 October 2022 11:24:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production rose by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.8 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 6.9 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 3.4 percent in the given month compared to June. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 0.8 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 0.7 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 2.9 percent in September and by 3.2 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to rise by 3.2 percent in September and decline by 1.2 percent in October, month on month.