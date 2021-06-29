Japan’s industrial output up 2.5 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:36:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 2.5 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 15.4 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in April the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 23.7 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 1.0 percent in April compared to March. Meanwhile, in April Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 0.3 percent and iron and steel inventories were remained stable, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 1.7 percent in May and to increase by 5.0 percent in June, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 0.2 percent in May and to rise by 0.4 percent in June, month on month.