Japan’s industrial output up 0.8 percent in July from June

Friday, 30 September 2022 13:42:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japan’s industrial production rose by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by two percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in July the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 11.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 0.7 percent in the given month compared to June. Meanwhile, in July Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 2.9 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 1.5 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.5 percent in August and by 0.8 percent in September, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to rise by 4.4 percent in August and by 0.4 percent in September, month on month.