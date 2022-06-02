﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.3 percent in March from February

Thursday, 02 June 2022 15:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 1.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in March the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 4.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 1.1 percent in March compared to February. Meanwhile, in March Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 1.3 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.8 percent in April and to fall by 0.8 percent in May, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 1.5 percent in April and to rise by 2.6 percent in May, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Production 

Similar articles

24 May

Toyota cuts June output forecast by 100,000 units
13 May

Toyota cuts May output forecast by 50,000 units amid lockdown in Shanghai
02 May

Japan’s industrial output up two percent in February from January
27 Apr

Toyota's global vehicle output up 2.8 percent in March
01 Apr

Japan’s industrial output down 0.8 percent in January from December
18 Mar

Japan’s Renasas resumes semiconductor chip production after earthquake
18 Mar

Toyota cuts April output forecast by 150,000 units
11 Mar

Japanese auto output down 2.7 percent in 2021
04 Mar

Japan’s industrial output down one percent in December from November
22 Feb

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 5.9 percent in Dec from Nov