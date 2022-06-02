Japan’s industrial output up 0.3 percent in March from February

Thursday, 02 June 2022 15:21:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 1.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in March the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 4.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 1.1 percent in March compared to February. Meanwhile, in March Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 1.3 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.8 percent in April and to fall by 0.8 percent in May, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 1.5 percent in April and to rise by 2.6 percent in May, month on month.