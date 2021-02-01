Japan’s industrial output remains stable in November from October

Monday, 01 February 2021 15:49:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s industrial production remained unchanged from the previous month, but decreased by 3.4 percent compared to the same month in 2019, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in November the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 5.8 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 5.2 percent in November compared to October. Meanwhile, in November Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments decreased by 0.1 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 1.4 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 1.1 percent in December and to rise by 7.1 percent in January, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 3.0 percent in December and to rise by 1.7 percent in January, month on month.