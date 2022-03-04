Japan’s industrial output down one percent in December from November

Friday, 04 March 2022 14:56:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s industrial production decreased by one percent compared to the previous month and rose by 2.7 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in December the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 4.9 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 1.5 percent in December compared to November. Meanwhile, in December Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 0.7 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 0.4 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.2 percent in January and by 2.2 percent in February this year, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 2.2 percent in January and to rise by 0.3 percent in February this year, month on month.