Japan’s industrial output down 5.9 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:12:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Japan’s industrial production decreased by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 22.0 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in May the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 43.2 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 2.0 percent in May compared to April. Meanwhile, in May Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments decreased by 4.6 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 4.6 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 9.1 percent in June and to decrease by 1.4 percent in July, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 0.5 percent in June and to rise by 5.5 percent in July, month on month.