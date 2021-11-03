Japan’s industrial output down 3.6 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:09:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production decreased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 8.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 24.5 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 2.7 percent in August compared to July. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments decreased by 3.2 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by one percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 0.2 percent in September and by 6.0 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 5.6 percent in September and to fall by 4.8 percent in October, month on month.