﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 3.6 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:09:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production decreased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 8.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 24.5 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 2.7 percent in August compared to July. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments decreased by 3.2 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by one percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 0.2 percent in September and by 6.0 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 5.6 percent in September and to fall by 4.8 percent in October, month on month.


Tags: Far East  production  Japan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September
26 Oct

Tokyo Steel sees higher net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22, raises full-year forecast
22 Oct

Japanese crude steel output up 2.8% in September from August
18 Oct

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in September from August
06 Oct

Japanese auto output up 14.7 percent in January-July