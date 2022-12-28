﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 3.2 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:45:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japan’s industrial production declined by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month and rose by three percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in October the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 5.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was down by 1.5 percent in the given month compared to September. Meanwhile, in October Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments grew by 5.1 percent and iron and steel inventories dropped by 2.6 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to rise by 3.3 percent in November and by 2.4 percent in December, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decline by 1.8 percent in November and increase by 2.3 percent in December, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Production 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2 percent in Nov from Oct

23 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 12.2 percent in Oct from Sept

22 Dec | Steel News

Kobe Steel to supply low-carbon steel to Nissan for use in vehicle production

20 Dec | Steel News

Toyota cuts Jan output forecast by 50,000 units, full year guidance unchanged

19 Dec | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 3.2 percent in January-September

06 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.7 percent in September from August

01 Dec | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in October amid solid demand

30 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Toyota cuts December output forecast by 100,000 units

25 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output forecast revised down for FY 2022-23

01 Nov | Steel News