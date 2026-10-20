Italy's crude steel output resumes uptrend in Sept 2026, flats output down 17 percent

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in September this year Italy's crude steel production totaled 1.9 million metric tons, up 2.1 percent compared to September 2025. After the year-on-year declines recorded in July (-1.6 percent) and August (-3.5 percent), production returned to positive territory in September. In the January-September period of 2026, Italian crude steel output amounted to 15.9 million metric tons, increasing by 2.4 percent year on year.

2026 Crude steel output Month 000 m/t Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y chage (%) Jan 1,722 +1,8 1,722 +1,8 Feb 1,866 +2,7 3,588 +2,3 Mar 2,057 +0,2 5,645 +1,5 Apr 1,931 +7,3 7,576 +2,9 May 2,027 +3,3 9,603 +3,0 Jun 1,901 +6,2 11,504 +3,5 Jul 1,700 -1,6 13,204 +2,8 Aug 793 -3,5 13,997 +2,5 Sep 1,918 +2,1 15,915 +2,4

In detail, data for hot rolled products continued to show a divergent trend between the two main product families. In September, long product output remained stable year on year at 1.2 million metric tons. In the January-September period, longs output totaled 9.6 million metric tons, up 4.7 percent compared to the same period of 2025. By contrast, flat product output returned to a downward trend. In September, production stood at 736,000 metric tons, down 17.0 percent year on year. In the first nine months of 2026, flat product output totaled 6.5 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.