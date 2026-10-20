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Italy's crude steel output resumes uptrend in Sept 2026, flats output down 17 percent

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 14:31:30 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in September this year Italy's crude steel production totaled 1.9 million metric tons, up 2.1 percent compared to September 2025. After the year-on-year declines recorded in July (-1.6 percent) and August (-3.5 percent), production returned to positive territory in September. In the January-September period of 2026, Italian crude steel output amounted to 15.9 million metric tons, increasing by 2.4 percent year on year.

2026 Crude steel output
Month 000 m/t Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y chage (%)
Jan 1,722 +1,8 1,722 +1,8
Feb 1,866 +2,7 3,588 +2,3
Mar 2,057 +0,2 5,645 +1,5
Apr 1,931 +7,3 7,576 +2,9
May 2,027 +3,3 9,603 +3,0
Jun 1,901 +6,2 11,504 +3,5
Jul 1,700 -1,6 13,204 +2,8
Aug 793 -3,5 13,997 +2,5
Sep 1,918 +2,1 15,915 +2,4

In detail, data for hot rolled products continued to show a divergent trend between the two main product families. In September, long product output remained stable year on year at 1.2 million metric tons. In the January-September period, longs output totaled 9.6 million metric tons, up 4.7 percent compared to the same period of 2025. By contrast, flat product output returned to a downward trend. In September, production stood at 736,000 metric tons, down 17.0 percent year on year. In the first nine months of 2026, flat product output totaled 6.5 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Italy European Union Steelmaking 
ChiaraMassacci
Chiara Massacci
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I work as a Market Intelligence & Content Specialist at SteelOrbis, focusing on ferrous scrap and steel markets, with specific coverage of the Pakistan and Bangladesh scrap markets. My background is in interpreting, translation and international relations, with a Master’s Degree in Interpreting and Translation and a Master in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy. I combine market analysis, price assessment and specialized content translation to provide clear insights into the steel and raw materials industry.

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