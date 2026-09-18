Italian crude steel production down 3.5 percent in August 2026

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in August 2026 crude steel production in Italy totaled 793,000 mt, down from 1.7 million mt in July and 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis. In the first eight months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.4 percent year on year to 13.9 million mt.

2026 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8 Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3 Mar 2,057 0.2 5,645 1.5 Apr 1,931 7.3 7,576 2.9 May 2,027 3.3 9,603 3.0 June 1,901 6.2 11,504 3.5 July 1,696 -1.8 13,200 2.8 Aug 793 -3.5 13,993 2.4

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 395,000 mt in August, down 10.2 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 374,000 mt, up by 30.3 percent year on year. In the January-August period, Italian long steel production amounted to 8.4 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 5.2 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 5.8 million mt.