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Italian crude steel production down 3.5 percent in August 2026

Friday, 18 September 2026 13:44:39 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in August 2026 crude steel production in Italy totaled 793,000 mt, down from 1.7 million mt in July and 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis. In the first eight months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.4 percent year on year to 13.9 million mt.

2026   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8
Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3
Mar 2,057 0.2 5,645 1.5
Apr 1,931 7.3 7,576 2.9
May 2,027 3.3 9,603 3.0
June 1,901 6.2 11,504 3.5
July 1,696 -1.8 13,200 2.8
Aug 793 -3.5 13,993 2.4

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 395,000 mt in August, down 10.2 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 374,000 mt, up by 30.3 percent year on year. In the January-August period, Italian long steel production amounted to 8.4 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 5.2 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 5.8 million mt.

Italy crude steel
Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Italy European Union Steelmaking 
ChiaraMassacci
Chiara Massacci
Editor

I work as a Market Intelligence & Content Specialist at SteelOrbis, focusing on ferrous scrap and steel markets, with specific coverage of the Pakistan and Bangladesh scrap markets. My background is in interpreting, translation and international relations, with a Master’s Degree in Interpreting and Translation and a Master in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy. I combine market analysis, price assessment and specialized content translation to provide clear insights into the steel and raw materials industry.

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