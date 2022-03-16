Italy’s crude steel output down two percent in February

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 14:08:59 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy decreased by two percent year on year in February this year to a little over 2 million mt, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association.

In January, output had fallen by 3.9 percent to 1.82 million mt, while in December last year it had fallen by seven percent to 1.5 million mt, both year-on-year.

In the January-February period, Italy's crude steel output came to 3.87 million mt, down 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in February this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.18 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 880,000 mt, decreasing by one percent, both year on year.

In the January-February period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 2.13 million mt, up 0.6 percent, while flats output came to 1.79 million mt, down 2.5 percent, both year on year.