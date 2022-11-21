Italian crude steel production down 9.3 percent in October

Monday, 21 November 2022 12:10:26 (GMT+3) | Brescia

October was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 2.014 million mt, down by 9.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first ten months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 16.496 million mt, down by 10.8 percent year on year.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,821 -3.9 Feb 2,045 -2.0 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,113 -8.1 5,979 -4.8 Apr 2,155 +4.8 8,134 -2.4 May 2,198 -0.6 10,345 -1.9 Jun 1,876 -14.2 12,228 -4.0 Jul 1,606 -27.1 13,859 -7.2 Aug 732 -42.2 14,591 -10.0 Sept 1,873 -18.7 16,463 -11.1 Oct 2,014 -9.3 18,496 -10.8

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in October this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.103 million mt, down 14.2 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 821,000 mt, decreasing by 22.0 percent, both year on year. In the January-October period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 10.250 million mt, down 11.7 percent, while flats output came to 8.171 million mt, down 11.6 percent, both year on year.