﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 18.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 18:17:08 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian crude steel production decreased by 18.7 percent year on year in September this year to 1.794 million mt, after increasing by 9.7 percent in August, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, Italian crude steel production recorded a 17.2 percent decrease year on year to 14.550 million mt.

Looking at the flat and long product categories, in September the production of longs was higher than that of flats, amounting to 1.125 million mt, i.e., down 1.5 percent year on year. The output of flats in September totaled 694,000 mt, decreasing by 33.4 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the current year, the production of longs stood at 7.903 million mt, recording a drop of 14.5 percent compared to the same period of last year, while production of flats amounted to 6.882 million mt, down 22.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Italy  raw mat  flats  longs  steelmaking  production  crude steel  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Oct

HRC prices inch up in EU amid good order books and limited supply
06  Oct

Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 17.5% in Jan-July
02  Oct

Tenova receives order for walking beam furnace from Thyssenkrupp
29  Sep

HRC prices inch up further in EU market
22  Sep

Italian crude steel output up 9.7 percent in August