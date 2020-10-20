Italian crude steel production down 18.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 18:17:08 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian crude steel production decreased by 18.7 percent year on year in September this year to 1.794 million mt, after increasing by 9.7 percent in August, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, Italian crude steel production recorded a 17.2 percent decrease year on year to 14.550 million mt.

Looking at the flat and long product categories, in September the production of longs was higher than that of flats, amounting to 1.125 million mt, i.e., down 1.5 percent year on year. The output of flats in September totaled 694,000 mt, decreasing by 33.4 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the current year, the production of longs stood at 7.903 million mt, recording a drop of 14.5 percent compared to the same period of last year, while production of flats amounted to 6.882 million mt, down 22.1 percent year on year.