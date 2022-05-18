Italy’s crude steel output rebounds in April

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 12:25:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

After declining in each one of the first three months of 2022, crude steel production increased in Italy in April, year on year. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, crude steel output increased by 4.8 percent year on year in the fourth month to 2.16 million mt.

In the January-April period of this year, Italy’s crude steel production amounted to 8.13 million mt, down 2.4 percent year on year. However, the decline was half that recorded in the first quarter.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-Y change (%) progr. Y-o-Y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,821 -3.9 Feb 2,045 -2.0 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,113 -8.1 5,979 -4.8 Apr 2,155 +4.8 8,134 -2.4

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in April this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.2 million mt, up 3.9 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 952,000 mt, increasing by 8.4 percent, both year on year. In the January-April period, production of longs amounted to a total of 4.6 million mt, up 1.7 percent, while flats output came to 3.7 million mt, up 1.4 percent, both year on year.