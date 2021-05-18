Italian crude steel production rises by 78.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:16:17 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 78.9 percent year on year in April this year to 2.056 million mt according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. The strong increase is explained by the total lockdown imposed in the country during April 2020 in order to tackle the coronavirus emergency. In April last year, domestic crude steel output had decreased by 41 percent year on year.

Italy's crude steel output in April this year indicated a decrease of about 11 percent compared to March.

In the January-April period, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 8.2 million mt, increasing by 29.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 Feb 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 Mar 2,312 +68.8 6,292 +18.9 Apr 2,056 +78.9 8,348 +29.7

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in April this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.167 million mt, up 118.9 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 861,000 mt, increasing by 31.7 percent year on year.