Italy's crude steel production increases slightly in January

Monday, 22 February 2021 14:03:47 (GMT+3) | Brescia

After recording a 12 percent drop year on year in 2020, crude steel production in Italy increased by a slight margin of 0.7 percent year on year in January this year, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. In January this year, Italy's crude steel output was 1.89 million mt, against the 1.876 million mt recorded in the same month last year when the Covid-19 emergency was not even imaginable. Production in January of the current year was also higher compared to the 1.61 million mt recorded in December 2020.

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in January this year Italian production of longs amounted to 933,000 mt, up 5.3 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 932,000 mt, increasing by 2.8 percent year on year.