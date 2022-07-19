Italian crude steel production down 14.2 percent in June

June was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.87 million mt, down by 14.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.
A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first six months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 12.22 million tons, down by four percent year on year.
|
2022
|
Crude steel output
|
Month
|
000/mt
|
Y-o-Y change (%)
|
Year-to-date
|
Y-o-Y change (%)
|
Jan
|
1,820
|
-3.9
|
1,821
|
-3.9
|
Feb
|
2,045
|
-2.0
|
3,866
|
-2.9
|
Mar
|
2,113
|
-8.1
|
5,979
|
-4.8
|
Apr
|
2,155
|
+4.8
|
8,134
|
-2.4
|
May
|
2,198
|
-0.6
|
10,345
|
-1.9
|
Jun
|
1,876
|
-14.2
|
12,228
|
-4.0
Looking at the flat and long product segments, in June this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1 million mt, down 23.2 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 788,000 mt, decreasing by 15.1 percent, both year on year. In the January-June period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 6.78 million mt, down 5.2 percent, while flats output came to 5.44 million mt, down 3.1 percent, both year on year.