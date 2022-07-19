﻿
Italian crude steel production down 14.2 percent in June

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 10:40:51 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

June was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.87 million mt, down by 14.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first six months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 12.22 million tons, down by four percent year on year.

2022

Crude steel output

Month 

000/mt 

Y-o-Y change (%) 

Year-to-date

Y-o-Y change (%) 

Jan

1,820

-3.9

1,821

-3.9

Feb

2,045

-2.0

3,866

-2.9

Mar

2,113

-8.1

5,979

-4.8

Apr

2,155

+4.8

8,134

-2.4

May

2,198

-0.6

10,345

-1.9

Jun

1,876

-14.2

12,228

-4.0

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in June this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1 million mt, down 23.2 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 788,000 mt, decreasing by 15.1 percent, both year on year. In the January-June period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 6.78 million mt, down 5.2 percent, while flats output came to 5.44 million mt, down 3.1 percent, both year on year.



