Italian crude steel production down 42.2 percent in August

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:33:33 (GMT+3) | Brescia

August was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 732,000 mt, down by 42.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first eight months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 14.591 million mt, down by ten percent year on year.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-Y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-Y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,821 -3.9 Feb 2,045 -2.0 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,113 -8.1 5,979 -4.8 Apr 2,155 +4.8 8,134 -2.4 May 2,198 -0.6 10,345 -1.9 Jun 1,876 -14.2 12,228 -4.0 Jul 1,606 -27.1 13,859 -7.2 Aug 732 -42.2 14,591 -10.0

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in August this year Italian production of longs amounted to 305,000 mt, down 50.2 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 378,000 mt, decreasing by 31.4 percent, both year on year. In the January-August period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 7.978 million mt, down 11.8 percent, while flats output came to 6.621 million mt, down 7.2 percent, both year on year.