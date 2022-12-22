Italian crude steel production down 15.1 percent in November

Thursday, 22 December 2022 13:38:04 (GMT+3) | Brescia

November was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.854 million mt, down by 15.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first 11 months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 20.350 million mt, down by 11.2 percent year on year.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,821 -3.9 Feb 2,045 -2.0 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,113 -8.1 5,979 -4.8 Apr 2,155 +4.8 8,134 -2.4 May 2,198 -0.6 10,345 -1.9 Jun 1,876 -14.2 12,228 -4.0 Jul 1,606 -27.1 13,859 -7.2 Aug 732 -42.2 14,591 -10.0 Sept 1,873 -18.7 16,463 -11.1 Oct 2,014 -9.3 18,496 -10.8 Nov 1,854 -15.1 20,350 -11.2

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in November this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.104 million mt, down 9.5 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 731,000 mt, decreasing by 30.4 percent, both year on year. In the January-November period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 11.372 million mt, down 11.3 percent, while flats output came to 8.907 million mt, down 13.5 percent, both year on year.