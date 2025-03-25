 |  Login 
Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 11:35:28 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

In February, crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.813 million mt, marking a slight year-on-year decrease of 0.8 percent, following the positive trend recorded in January. According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, total crude steel output in the first two months of the year reached 3.503 million mt, up by 1.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

2025 Crude steel output

Month000/mtY-o-y change (%)Year-to-dateY-o-y change (%)
Jan1,6903.4%1,6903.4%
Feb1,813-0.8%3,5031.2%

Looking at the long and flat product segments, in February this year the production of longs fell by 6.0 percent year on year, amounting to 1.1 million mt. Meanwhile, flat steel output totaled 785,000 mt, up by 14.3 percent compared to February 2024.

In the January-February period this year, longs output has declined by 2.3 percent to 1.9 million mt, while output of flat steel has increased by 6.1 percent, reaching approximately 1.6 million mt, both year on year.

 


