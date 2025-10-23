 |  Login 
World crude steel output down 1.6 percent in September 2025

Thursday, 23 October 2025 16:20:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in September this year decreased by 1.6 percent year on year to 141.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first nine months of this year, global crude steel production fell by 1.6 percent year on year to 1.37 billion mt.

In September, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 102.9 million mt, down 2.1 percent year on year. China’s output was 73.5 million mt, down 4.6 percent, with 6.4 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 3.7 percent, 13.6 million mt produced by India, up by 13.2 percent, and 5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 2.4 percent, with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.1 million mt of crude steel in September, down by 4.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3 million mt, down 0.6 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in September, with a 3.3 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.2 million mt, decreasing by 5.3 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.2 million mt, down 3.8 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 8.8 million mt, up by 1.8 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, increasing by 6.7 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in September amounted to 3.5 million mt, down by 2.7 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 3.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 8.2 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.6 million mt, moving up by 9.3 percent year on year.

Shares in global crude steel production in September 2025

