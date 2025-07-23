 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > World crude steel output...

World crude steel output down 5.8 percent in June 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 15:21:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in June this year decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 151.4 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first half of this year, global crude steel production went down by 2.2 percent year on year to 934.3 million mt. 

In June, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 112.9 million mt, down 6.2 percent, with China’s output at 83.2 million mt, down 9.2 percent, with 6.7 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.4 percent, 13.6 million mt produced by India, up by 13.3 percent, and 5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 1.8 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 10.4 million mt of crude steel in June, down by 8.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.7 million mt, down 15.9 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 2.9 million mt of crude steel in June with a 3.5 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 8.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.6 million mt, down 7.4 percent year on year. 

In North America, in June, crude steel output totaled 8.7 million mt, up by 1.2 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, increasing by 4.6 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in June amounted to 3.5 million mt, up by 1.3 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 0.5 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.7 million mt of crude steel, increasing by three percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.3 million mt, moving down by 4.9 percent. 

Shares in global crude steel production in June 2025

Shares in global crude steel production in June 2025

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent - week 30, 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in June

18 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News