World crude steel output down 1.3 percent in July 2025

Global crude steel production in July this year decreased by 1.3 percent year on year to 150.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first seven months of this year, global crude steel production went down by 1.9 percent year on year to 1.09 billion mt.

In July, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 110.4 million mt, down 1.9 percent, with China’s output at 79.7 million mt, down four percent, with 6.9 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 14 million mt produced by India, up by 14 percent, and 5.3 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 4.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.2 million mt of crude steel in July, down by seven percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.7 million mt, down 13.7 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in July with a 4.2 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 5.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.7 million mt, down 2.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in July, crude steel output totaled 9.4 million mt, up by 5.8 percent year on year, with the US producing 7.1 million mt, increasing by 4.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in July amounted to 3.6 million mt, down by 4.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, falling by 5.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by two percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.4 million mt, moving up by 27.7 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production in July 2025