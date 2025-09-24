 |  Login 
World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in August 2025

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in August this year increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 145.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first eight months of this year, global crude steel production went down by 1.7 percent year on year to 1.23 billion mt.

In August, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 107.7 million mt, up 0.4 percent, with China’s output at 77.4 million mt, down 0.7 percent, with 6.6 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 3.4 percent, 14.1 million mt produced by India, up by 13.2 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 6.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 8.8 million mt of crude steel in August, down by 2.8 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.6 million mt, down 10.5 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million mt of crude steel in August with a 10.5 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.5 million mt, down 4.6 percent year on year.

In North America, in August, crude steel output totaled 9.1 million mt, up by 1.6 percent year on year, with the US producing 7.2 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in August amounted to 3.6 million mt, down by five percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, falling by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.8 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.8 million mt, moving up by 21.5 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production in August 2025

