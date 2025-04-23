 |  Login 
World crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 12:13:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in March this year increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 166.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-March period this year, global crude steel production went down by 0.4 percent year on year to 468.6 million mt. 

In March, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 123.6 million mt, up 3.9 percent, with China’s output at 92.8 million mt, up 4.6 percent, with 7.2 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 0.2 percent, 13.8 million mt produced by India, up by seven percent, and 5.0 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 5.3 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 11.7 million mt of crude steel in March, up by 0.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.1 million mt, down 11.7 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 3.1 million mt of crude steel in March with a 2.8 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.1 million mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.2 million mt, down 3.2 percent year on year. 

In North America, in March, crude steel output totaled 9.2 million mt, up by 1.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 1.5 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in March amounted to 3.7 million mt, up by 6.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, increasing by 6.6 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.3 million mt, moving up by 1.9 percent. 

Shares in global crude steel production in March 2025 - Top 10 countries

global crude steel production in March 2025

