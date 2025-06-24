 |  Login 
World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 13:39:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in May this year decreased by 3.8 percent year on year to 158.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-May period this year, global crude steel production went down by 1.3 percent year on year to 784 million mt. 

In May, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 116.6 million mt, down 4.7 percent, with China’s output at 86.6 million mt, down 6.9 percent, with 6.8 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.7 percent, 13.5 million mt produced by India, up by 9.7 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 1.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 11.4 million mt of crude steel in May, down by 3.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3 million mt, down 6.4 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 3.1 million mt of crude steel in May with a 2.8 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7 million mt, decreasing by 8.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 6.9 percent year on year. 

In North America, in May, crude steel output totaled 9.5 million mt, up by 3.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 7 million mt, increasing by 1.7 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in May amounted to 3.4 million mt, up by 4.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, increasing by 5 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 5.5 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.4 million mt, moving up by 5.3 percent. 

