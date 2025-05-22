 |  Login 
World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in April

Thursday, 22 May 2025 15:05:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in April this year increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 155.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-April period this year, global crude steel production went down by 0.4 percent year on year to 624.4 million mt. 

In April, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 115 million mt, up 0.1 percent, with China’s output at 86 million mt, remaining stable, with 6.6 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 6.4 percent, 12.9 million mt produced by India, up by 5.6 percent, and 5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 2.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 11.1 million mt of crude steel in April, down by 2.6 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3 million mt, down 10.1 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 3 million mt of crude steel in April with a seven percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.9 million mt, decreasing by 4.4 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 5.1 percent year on year. 

In North America, in April, crude steel output totaled 9 million mt, down by 0.2 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.6 million mt, decreasing by 0.3 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in April amounted to 3.3 million mt, down by 2.4 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, decreasing by 3.1 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 6.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.2 million mt, moving up by 5.2 percent. 


