 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > World...

World crude steel output down two percent in 2025

Friday, 23 January 2026 17:26:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in December last year decreased by 3.7 percent year on year to 139.6 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the full year, global crude steel production fell by two percent year on year to 1.8 billion mt.

In December, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 99.7 million mt, down 6.3 percent year on year. China’s output was 68.2 million mt, down 10.3 percent, with 6.6 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.8 percent, 14.8 million mt produced by India, up by 10.1 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 2.4 percent, with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 9.9 million mt of crude steel in December, up by 3.9 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.7 million mt, down 0.2 percent year on year. Turkey produced 3.5 million mt of crude steel in December, with an 18.5 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.9 million mt, decreasing by 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 4.4 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 9 million mt, down by 0.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, increasing by 3.6 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in December amounted to 3.2 million mt, up by 1.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, decreasing by 1.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 0.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.3 million mt, moving up by 13.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

TCUD: Divergences in global crude steel production are deepening

25 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output down 5.9 percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.6 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in August 2025

24 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.3 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

World crude steel output down 5.8 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in April

22 May | Steel News