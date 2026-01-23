World crude steel output down two percent in 2025

Global crude steel production in December last year decreased by 3.7 percent year on year to 139.6 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the full year, global crude steel production fell by two percent year on year to 1.8 billion mt.

In December, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 99.7 million mt, down 6.3 percent year on year. China’s output was 68.2 million mt, down 10.3 percent, with 6.6 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.8 percent, 14.8 million mt produced by India, up by 10.1 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 2.4 percent, with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 9.9 million mt of crude steel in December, up by 3.9 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.7 million mt, down 0.2 percent year on year. Turkey produced 3.5 million mt of crude steel in December, with an 18.5 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.9 million mt, decreasing by 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 4.4 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 9 million mt, down by 0.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, increasing by 3.6 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in December amounted to 3.2 million mt, up by 1.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, decreasing by 1.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 0.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.3 million mt, moving up by 13.9 percent year on year.