Italian crude steel output down in July, first decline since December 2025

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in July this year Italy's crude steel production totaled approximately 1.7 million metric tons, down 1.8 percent compared to July 2025 and marking the first year-on-year decline since last December. In the January-July period of 2026, Italian crude steel output amounted to 13.2 million metric tons, increasing by 2.8 percent year on year.

2026 Crude steel output Month 000 m/t Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y chage (%) Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8 Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3 Mar 2,056 0.2 5,644 1.5 Apr 1,929 7.2 7,573 2.9 May 2,027 3.3 9,603 3.0 Jun 1,900 6.1 11,503 3.5 Jul 1,696 -1.8 13,199 2.8

In detail, data for hot rolled products showed a divergent trend between the two main product families in July, reversing the trend seen in previous months. Long product output, after 12 consecutive months of growth, totaled approximately 1.0 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.8 percent year on year. Nevertheless, in the January-July period, long product output remained in positive territory, reaching 8.0 million metric tons, up 6.0 percent compared to the same period of 2025. By contrast, flat product output increased by 4.5 percent year on year in July to 772,000 metric tons, continuing its recent recovery. In the first seven months of the year, flat product output totaled 5.4 million metric tons, down 4.3 percent compared to the same period of 2025.