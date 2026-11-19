According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in October 2026 crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.9 million mt, mostly stable from September and down 4.6 percent on year-on-year basis. In the first ten months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 1.6 percent year on year to 17.8 million mt.

2026 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8 Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3 Mar 2,057 0.2 5,645 1.5 Apr 1,931 7.3 7,576 2.9 May 2,027 3.3 9,603 3.0 June 1,901 6.2 11,504 3.5 July 1,700 -1.6 13,204 2.8 Aug 793 -3.5 13,997 2.5 Sep 1,918 2.1 15,915 2.4 Oct 1,895 -4.6 17,810 1.6

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.2 million mt in October, down 0.3 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 727,000 mt, also down by 6.7 percent year on year. By October, Italian long steel production amounted to 10.8 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 4.1 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 4.4 percent year on year to 7.2 million mt.

Decline in October interrupts the recovery recorded in September and further slows cumulative growth in Italian crude steel output, from 3.5 percent in the first half of the year to 1.6 percent in the first ten months.