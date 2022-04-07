IREPAS: Outlook for longs still very uncertain as market seeks equilibrium

Thursday, 07 April 2022 16:02:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The war in Ukraine has become a gamechanger for the global steel and raw materials markets, since it fundamentally altered trade flows and prices for products almost overnight. Currently, for a lot of products demand exceeds supply, while before the war the year 2022 was expected to be more consumption-driven. At present, however, supply is definitely the driver, given that the huge export volumes of steel and raw materials which were earlier coming from Ukraine and Russia are now missing. Consequently, supply is tight and global trade flows are being restructured since buyers are seeking substitutes for ex-Russia and ex-Ukraine material. This situation certainly creates many new opportunities but also major imbalances.

While regular exports from Ukraine are now halted, Russian mills are mostly experiencing difficulties in selling due to sanctions, current or anticipated ones. Shipments, insurance and payments are problematic for most Russian mills, while a lot of market players choose to stay away from dealing with Russia due to the high risks involved. The sanctions against Russia are expected to be valid for some time to come, and in such a situation supplies of finished and semi-finished products are being substituted by materials of alternative origins, particularly from Turkey and Asia.

In the meantime, a price imbalance between Asia and the rest of the world has been emerging, with the EU price levels currently being the highest. The key reason is the elimination of the finished steel presence of Russia and Belarus in the European market and the redistribution of their rebar quotas among other suppliers. Another reason is the significant price increase for steel in Europe due to the hike in energy costs, which has opened some opportunities for foreign suppliers. As a result, the prices in the EU are among the highest in the world, while Asian and specifically Chinese prices are substantially lower than anywhere else.

In the meantime, Russia seeks ways to keep up its presence in the global market and, in the case of raw materials such as pig iron, sales are still seen, while exports of finished steel are problematic. Moreover, for all steel products Russian suppliers are now forced to go far below the valid market prices due to the high risks, which means that ex-Russia prices for most goods are not considered as global benchmarks any longer.

In the US, supply and demand are relatively balanced, since this market is not much affected by the absence of Ukraine and Russia in the global markets. If demand increases, the additional orders will most probably be covered by imports, since domestic mills are already running at full capacity. Domestic prices in the US are heading upwards, partly since some import offers have increased dramatically over the past month.

In the global scrap segment, supply from Russia and Ukraine is almost at standstill, but the potential market deficit has been covered by the increased scrap availability from Europe. Specifically, Turkish mills have compensated for the missing volumes by the availability of European cargoes, which have helped them to keep scrap prices under control.

As a result, while the global market is being reshaped in terms of trade flows and new competitors are emerging in various segments, the negative effect of the war is clearly observed. It will take some time for the market to find its equilibrium and to see prices and major spreads stabilize. Under the current circumstances, the market can be described as fluctuating and unstable. The outlook is very uncertain and the fundamentals may change daily.