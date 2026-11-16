Developing low-emission steel markets, aligning carbon accounting approaches and accelerating industrial decarbonization investment were discussed at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) session “Accelerating industrial transformation with the Climate Club.” Speakers highlighted the need for predictable demand, affordable financing and verified emissions data alongside investment in technology.

In her opening remarks, Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, parliamentary state secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, said differing national accounting methods complicate reporting for companies operating across multiple markets. Meanwhile, Fatma Varank, Turkey's deputy minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, outlined the Antalya Compact's focus on access to finance and project development, markets for near-zero and low-emission industrial products, and cooperation on carbon pricing and reducing carbon leakage risks. She also announced the publication of the first progress report on the COP30 pledge to expand markets for near-zero and low-emission steel and cement. In 2027, the Climate Club will seek a common understanding of which steel and cement products qualify as near-zero emission products. Members will also consider a common target for increasing the market shares of near-zero and low-emission products. Guidance developed with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on country-led industrial investment platforms will support investment coordination, Varank added.

Turkey's scrap-based steel production and CBAM methodology discussed

Speaking during the panel moderated by Climate Club head of secretariat Michael Apicelli, Özlem Bakırel, a board member at Kardemir Çelik Sanayi, said Turkey's predominantly electric arc furnace and recycled scrap-based production structure provides a significant emissions advantage over conventional blast furnace production. As discussions on the Industrial Accelerator Act and “Made in Europe” criteria develop, Turkey's low-carbon steel manufacturing should be recognized within this framework, she argued. Highlighting the country's close industrial integration with Europe, Bakırel called for shared supply chains to remain intact. Kardemir Çelik's emissions reduction priorities include solar and wind investment, waste heat recovery on flue gas lines and continuous efficiency improvements. International cooperation should deliver practical results through technology transfer, access to finance and common standards, she added.

Bakırel also questioned whether default values under mechanisms such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) adequately reflect national production routes and actual facility performance. Assessing scrap-based electric arc furnace producers against blast furnace-dominated jurisdictions through generic benchmarks weakens incentives for low-emission producers, she argued, calling for verified, product-specific and independently audited emissions data. Another concern raised was that the current CBAM framework does not account for international maritime and freight emissions. Future carbon accounting should consider emissions through delivery to market, she proposed, noting that Turkey's proximity to Europe provides a logistical emissions advantage. Low-emission producers should not have to bear the additional cost of green production alone, according to Bakırel. Public tenders and purchasing criteria used by major industrial buyers should therefore give formal weight to embodied carbon performance. She also called for incentives for steel-consuming sectors, long-term offtake agreements, green price premiums, harmonized environmental product declarations and product carbon footprint methodologies, and concessional financing.

Thyssenkrupp stresses need to reach final investment decisions

Martin Eckert, global head of government affairs at thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies, emphasized that technically feasible projects must become bankable investments. The group's companies are conducting numerous front-end engineering studies worldwide, but customers face difficulties progressing to final investment decisions, he explained. Hydrogen producers need customers, while steelmakers need affordable hydrogen supply, making coordinated investment decisions across the value chain essential, according to Eckert. Citing the DRI project in Duisburg, he noted that an approximately €3 billion investment still leaves the company contributing around €1 billion despite €2 billion in public support.

The EU Innovation Fund, carbon contracts for difference and public procurement were identified by Eckert as instruments to improve cost certainty and predictable demand. Public support should be accompanied by corporate commitments to invest and deliver measurable emissions reductions, he stated. European Commission DG CLIMA principal administrator Daniel Waterschoot told the panel that demand signals through public procurement and mandates can provide investment certainty alongside carbon pricing. Uganda's representative Caroline Aguti highlighted affordable clean energy, technology access and risk-sharing mechanisms for industrial sectors, including steel.

In her closing remarks, International Energy Agency (IEA) deputy executive director Mary Warlick said announced near-zero emissions-capable projects across Climate Club members could supply approximately 60 million mt of steel and 45 million mt of cement. However, committed demand remains substantially below these levels. Securing demand is necessary to turn project announcements into final investment decisions, she emphasized. Global investment in near-zero emission steel and cement represents a cumulative market opportunity exceeding $500 billion over the next decade, Warlick added.