Turkish steelmaker Erdemir, a subsidiary of OYAK, considers the green transition a strategic opportunity to improve its production capabilities and strengthen its competitiveness in international markets, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, Erdemir general manager Şaban Yazıcı outlined the company's decarbonization roadmap and sustainable production initiatives during a presentation titled “Erdemir's Green Transformation Journey.”

Low-carbon steel production seen as key to future industrial competitiveness

The ability to successfully manage the transition toward low-carbon production will be among the key factors determining industrial competitiveness in the coming years, Yazıcı emphasized. Erdemir regards the green transition not merely as a regulatory necessity but as an opportunity to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and prepare for future industrial requirements, he stated.

The company's priorities include reducing environmental impacts while maintaining production efficiency and product quality, as well as strengthening its position in international markets, according to Yazıcı.

Erdemir strengthens production infrastructure and pursues low-carbon technologies

The company is continuing to strengthen its production infrastructure while pursuing the development of low-carbon technologies, Yazıcı stated. Through its technological development and production capabilities, Erdemir aims to play an active role in industrial transformation rather than merely adapting to changing market conditions, he emphasized.

Highlighting the importance of COP31 as a platform for international cooperation, Yazıcı expressed hope that partnerships and knowledge exchanges established during the conference would translate into concrete investments supporting the sustainable development of Turkey's industrial sector. Cooperation among Turkish industrial companies and the effective use of their production and technological expertise will be essential to strengthening Turkey's position in the green transition, according to Yazıcı.