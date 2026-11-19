Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association (ÇİB), has called for uncertainties surrounding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to be resolved, saying greater regulatory clarity is necessary for the steel industry to undertake decarbonization investments.

Dalbeler made the remarks following ÇİB's COP31 panel in Antalya, titled “Decarbonizing Steel in a Changing Trade Landscape: Standards and Carbon Border Measures.” Organized by the association representing Turkish steel exporters, the session focused on steel decarbonization in the context of changing trade standards and carbon border measures.

The panel examined the effects of uncertainty surrounding European carbon border measures on the steel sector, Dalbeler said. A key conclusion was that these uncertainties must be removed as soon as possible to enable the industry to invest in decarbonization.

Fairer quota and carbon border arrangements urged

Dalbeler said they subsequently attended a panel organized by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TÇÜD), where Turkish deputy trade minister Mustafa Tuzcu and Tosyalı Holding chairman Fuat Tosyalı addressed the same issues.

According to Dalbeler's account, participants viewed European quota arrangements and carbon border measures as functioning as a protectionist shield beyond their climate-related purpose. They stressed the need to remove this protectionist element and establish fairer arrangements.