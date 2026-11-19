India's Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited (SAPPL) has awarded a contract to Danieli NewFer GmbH and Danieli Corus India Private Limited to supply a 2.4 million mt per year greenfield pellet plant at its manufacturing facility site in Gummidipoondi, in southern state of Tamil Nadu, a company statement said on Thursday, November 19.

The company said that the pellet project is part of SAPPL's strategy to strengthen upstream integration and move towards becoming a fully integrated steel producer.

SAPPL currently operates iron-making facilities with a capacity of 600 mt per day, a 40 MW captive power plant and a 0.6 million mt steel mill.

The new pellet plant will secure a steady supply of high quality feedstock for its iron-making operations, the company said.

The pellet plant will be based on Danieli NewFer's travelling grate technology and will feature an indurating machine with a reaction area of 408 square meter. It will also incorporate an advanced heat recovery system designed to reduce specific burner thermal energy consumption by at least 15 percent, along with the flexibility to use lower-calorific gases.

Under the contract, Danieli Corus India will manage the supply of indigenous equipment, while Danieli NewFer GmbH, Germany, will provide critical technological components and foreign-sourced machinery. The companies will also offer technical advisory services covering detailed engineering, fabrication, erection and commissioning activities.

The project is scheduled for completion within 16 months, the company said.