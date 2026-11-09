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Algerian Qatari Steel exports over 99,000 mt of steel products to Saudi Arabia and Lithuania

Monday, 09 November 2026 14:04:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Algeria-based steel producer Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS) has announced that it has exported 99,470 mt of steel products worth over $39 million from its Bellara steel complex in El Milia, Jijel Province, to Saudi Arabia and Lithuania.

According to the company, the shipment included direct reduced iron (DRI) pellets destined for Saudi Arabia, as well as reinforcing bars and wire rod destined for Lithuania. The export operation was launched on November 7, coinciding with Algeria's National Export Day, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Local Authorities.

Algerian Qatari Steel's exports exceed 545,000 mt in 2026

Meanwhile, Algerian Qatari Steel stated that its cumulative exports since the beginning of 2026 have exceeded 545,000 mt, with a total value surpassing $274 million. The company noted that its export performance reflects the development of its production and export capacities and its efforts to strengthen its presence in international steel markets.

AQS also reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its export activities and entering new international markets, while contributing to Algeria's efforts to diversify its economy and increase non-hydrocarbon export revenues.

Tags: Pellet Wire Rod Rebar Raw Mat Longs Algeria North Africa Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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