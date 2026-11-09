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GSM Tanzania orders reheating furnace for new long steel complex

Monday, 09 November 2026 12:21:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tanzania-based GSM Tanzania Ltd. has awarded Danieli Centro Combustion India a contract to supply a 50 mt/hour pusher-type reheating furnace for its planned bar and wire rod rolling mill complex at Tanzania's Kilimanjaro Industrial Park, according to Italian plantmaker Danieli.

The investment aims to strengthen GSM's regional market presence and meet growing construction and infrastructure demand across East Africa.

Advanced combustion and automation

The furnace will feature next-generation burners and an efficient combustion system designed to improve billet heating while reducing fuel consumption, scale formation and pollutant emissions. Danieli Automation will supply integrated control systems to support reliable operation, consistent product quality and simpler maintenance.

Commissioning scheduled by end-2027

The contract was signed during a visit by Danieli representatives to GSM Tanzania's headquarters. Commissioning of the reheating furnace is scheduled by the end of 2027.

Tags: Longs Tanzania East Africa Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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