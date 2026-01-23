 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Lodhia...

Lodhia Industries selects Danieli for new bar and wire rod mill in Tanzania

Friday, 23 January 2026 11:24:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has signed a contract with Tanzania-based steel and plastic manufacturer Lodhia Industries to supply a state-of-the-art bar and wire rod rolling mill complex in Tanzania. This is seen as a major strategic investment aimed at strengthening steel production capacity in East Africa. Danieli’s scope of supply includes advanced rolling technologies for both lines.

Capacity and product range

The new rolling mill will have an annual capacity of 300,000 mt and will produce finished straight bars and smooth wire rod for local and regional markets. The bar mill will manufacture rebar in diameters from 8 mm to 32 mm, while the wire rod line will roll smooth wire rod from 5.5 mm to 8 mm.

The rolling complex will process 150 mm × 150 mm billets, with provisions for a future upgrade to 165 mm × 165 mm billets. The layout also allows for the later installation of a latest-generation Horizontal Billet Welder (HBW), enabling endless rolling on the bar line to improve yield, productivity and overall operational efficiency.

Focus on efficiency and sustainability

Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the new mill will incorporate advanced cooling technologies and optimized endless rolling processes to reduce energy consumption and material waste. The project supports Lodhia Industries’ long-term strategy for environmentally responsible steel production while meeting rising regional demand.

Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2027, setting a new benchmark for modern, high-efficiency rolling facilities in East Africa.


Tags: Wire Rod Billet Longs Semis Tanzania East Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local billet prices rise in Egypt, import offers become slightly more workable

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

North African longs prices stable after holiday period

09 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local and export longs prices stabilize in Egypt, activity low in both segments

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

Permit certificate periods changed for Turkey’s inward processing regime

18 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Asia billet posts slight decline early this week, improvement postponed again

02 Apr | Longs and Billet

Indonesian mill starts to offer billet for May, targets small rises for major products

27 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-Indonesia semis prices move down slightly down

12 Feb | Longs and Billet

Bangladesh’s BSRM commissions new steel plant

04 Feb | Steel News

Philippines’ SteelAsia to build five new steel plants to increase output

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey halves custom duties on billet, wire rod and bars imported from Azerbaijan

27 May | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 16 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer