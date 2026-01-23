Lodhia Industries selects Danieli for new bar and wire rod mill in Tanzania

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has signed a contract with Tanzania-based steel and plastic manufacturer Lodhia Industries to supply a state-of-the-art bar and wire rod rolling mill complex in Tanzania. This is seen as a major strategic investment aimed at strengthening steel production capacity in East Africa. Danieli’s scope of supply includes advanced rolling technologies for both lines.

Capacity and product range

The new rolling mill will have an annual capacity of 300,000 mt and will produce finished straight bars and smooth wire rod for local and regional markets. The bar mill will manufacture rebar in diameters from 8 mm to 32 mm, while the wire rod line will roll smooth wire rod from 5.5 mm to 8 mm.

The rolling complex will process 150 mm × 150 mm billets, with provisions for a future upgrade to 165 mm × 165 mm billets. The layout also allows for the later installation of a latest-generation Horizontal Billet Welder (HBW), enabling endless rolling on the bar line to improve yield, productivity and overall operational efficiency.

Focus on efficiency and sustainability

Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the new mill will incorporate advanced cooling technologies and optimized endless rolling processes to reduce energy consumption and material waste. The project supports Lodhia Industries’ long-term strategy for environmentally responsible steel production while meeting rising regional demand.

Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2027, setting a new benchmark for modern, high-efficiency rolling facilities in East Africa.